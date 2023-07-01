Spotty showers and storms this weekend, up and down temperatures

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Temperatures early this morning hold in the 60s throughout the area with humid conditions as dewpoints are currently in the middle 60s. Due to this humidity, a few showers have been attempting to develop in far western Michigan this morning, as fog is also present in parts of the Thumb. Showers and perhaps a weaker thunderstorm will be possible throughout the late morning, becoming more likely and more widespread during afternoon and evening. These showers and storms will move through in an unorganized, off and on fashion, such that there is no real way to determine which town will be hit when. Generally speaking heavy downpours, some lightning and breezy thunderstorm winds of 30-40mph will be possible. The severe weather chance is very low today, but an isolated severe damaging wind gust from the strongest storm is not impossible.

Temperatures will warm into the middle-possibly upper 80s again today as we also hold onto the humidity. Dew points will hold in the 60s and even increase into the 70s by the evening making for quite the muggy day.

This evening, showers and thunderstorms will gradually come to an end though some lingering showers may last into the overnight hours. Temperatures should only cool into the middle and upper 60s with dewpoints around the same, thus some fog will again be possible tomorrow morning in Mid-Michigan.

TV5 First Alert Saturday Morning Forecast (WNEM)

TOMORROW:

Temperatures are likely to start out in the middle and upper 60s with fog for some areas. The muggy-airmass will hold on in Mid-Michigan for much of the day Sunday before finally reducing some as the resident low-pressure system slowly progressing through the Great Lakes over the next few days moves to our east, taking some of the moisture with it. Before this happens, however, we will have another day with scattered showers and thunderstorms which will be generally weak. Much like today, a few strong storms are possible but severe weather is not expected -- its not impossible, but not expected.

Temperatures will warm through the middle and upper 70s through the day with dewpoints again holding in the upper 60s and lower 70s thus making Sunday rather uncomfortable in the afternoon.

