Bay Co. Sheriff searching for missing, endangered woman

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - The Bay County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help to find a missing, endangered woman.

Investigators said 67-year-old Susan Rank was last seen driving a 2013 Buick Regal with a Michigan license plate 4MJX62.

Rank is 5′4, 115 lbs., with brown eyes and gray hair. She was last seen wearing a pink shirt and blue jeans.

The sheriff’s office said Rank has prescription glasses and always wears a tourmaline necklace in a greenish blue color, with a matching ring.

Rank was last seen leaving a motel on Westside Saginaw Road July 1st at 11:07 A.M.

The sheriff’s office said there are concerns for her mental health, leaving behind her phone and other personal items in the motel room, and never made her flight in Grand Rapids.

If you see Rank, contact the Bay County Sheriff’s Office at (989) 895-4050.

