Muggy with a few spotty showers and storms at times today

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Temperatures have started out in the middle-upper 60s this morning with dewpoints very also in the lower-middle 60s, thus some patchy fog again exists across the area. Expect the fog to linger some more into the the next few hour before temperatures being to warm as the sun rises. Temperatures will be cooler this afternoon, only making it into the middle-upper 70s for most folks -- but the humidity will remain in place with dewpoints into the 70s as well this afternoon.

Additional spotty showers and thunderstorms may be possible once again later this morning through the afternoon, coming and going much like yesterday. At this time, all of Mid-Michigan has a chance for these showers and storms, but the best chances will lie near and south of the Saginaw Bay. Folks hit with the heaviest downpours could pick up another 0.50-0.75″ of rain if not even locally higher. Severe weather is not anticipated today, but an isolated stronger wind gust is not impossible with the strongest of storms. I expect showers and storms to gradually come to an end through the evening hours.

TV5 First Alert Sunday Morning Forecast Update (WNEM)

TOMORROW:

Monday will start with temperatures in the middle 60s and still a bit muggy for us. As we transition to the afternoon and evening, temperatures will warm into the middle 80s for most folks and we should start to see dewpoints fall back into at least the lower 60s, perhaps even the upper 50s. The lower dewpoints may last through Tuesday morning and then gradually increase through Tuesday evening ahead of a sharp cold front that may pass through sometime between Wednesday evening Thursday morning.

Monday will be drier than the past two days but there remains a chance for a couple isolated showers and storms during the late afternoon and early evening near our US-127 communities.

