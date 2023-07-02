Muggy with a few spotty showers and storms at times today

TV5 First Alert Sunday Morning Forecast Update
By Kyle Gillett
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 6:35 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Temperatures have started out in the middle-upper 60s this morning with dewpoints very also in the lower-middle 60s, thus some patchy fog again exists across the area. Expect the fog to linger some more into the the next few hour before temperatures being to warm as the sun rises. Temperatures will be cooler this afternoon, only making it into the middle-upper 70s for most folks -- but the humidity will remain in place with dewpoints into the 70s as well this afternoon.

Additional spotty showers and thunderstorms may be possible once again later this morning through the afternoon, coming and going much like yesterday. At this time, all of Mid-Michigan has a chance for these showers and storms, but the best chances will lie near and south of the Saginaw Bay. Folks hit with the heaviest downpours could pick up another 0.50-0.75″ of rain if not even locally higher. Severe weather is not anticipated today, but an isolated stronger wind gust is not impossible with the strongest of storms. I expect showers and storms to gradually come to an end through the evening hours.

TV5 First Alert Sunday Morning Forecast Update
TV5 First Alert Sunday Morning Forecast Update(WNEM)
TV5 First Alert Sunday Morning Forecast Update
TV5 First Alert Sunday Morning Forecast Update(WNEM)
TV5 First Alert Sunday Morning Forecast Update
TV5 First Alert Sunday Morning Forecast Update(WNEM)
TV5 First Alert Sunday Morning Forecast Update
TV5 First Alert Sunday Morning Forecast Update(WNEM)
TV5 First Alert Sunday Morning Forecast Update
TV5 First Alert Sunday Morning Forecast Update(WNEM)

TOMORROW:

Monday will start with temperatures in the middle 60s and still a bit muggy for us. As we transition to the afternoon and evening, temperatures will warm into the middle 80s for most folks and we should start to see dewpoints fall back into at least the lower 60s, perhaps even the upper 50s. The lower dewpoints may last through Tuesday morning and then gradually increase through Tuesday evening ahead of a sharp cold front that may pass through sometime between Wednesday evening Thursday morning.

Monday will be drier than the past two days but there remains a chance for a couple isolated showers and storms during the late afternoon and early evening near our US-127 communities.

TV5 First Alert Sunday Morning Forecast Update
TV5 First Alert Sunday Morning Forecast Update(WNEM)
TV5 First Alert Sunday Morning Forecast Update
TV5 First Alert Sunday Morning Forecast Update(WNEM)

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Saginaw business closing after 3 years
Charlotte-Mecklenburg's police chief is expressing concerns about the plan for the Fourth of...
Flint fireworks postponed
The thick smoke mid-Michigan has been seeing is expected to return Thursday when the Bay City...
Bay City firework festival previews “explosive night”
Amir Brown and Tyreese Wilson
Reward offered for help locating 2 men considered armed, dangerous
This intelligence-driven operation resulted in 358 searches, 175 arrests, 98 firearms were...
Man charged, assault with a deadly weapon

Latest News

First Alert forecast: Saturday morning, July 1
TV5 First Alert Saturday Morning Forecast
Spotty showers and storms this weekend, up and down temperatures
First Alert Forecast: Friday evening, June 30
Scattered rain and thunderstorms will be possible on Saturday. However not everyone will see one.
A chance for storms this weekend, but washouts not expected