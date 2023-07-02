Police: Suspect, victim barricade themselves inside home during assault

By WNEM Digital
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 12:05 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - A Bay City man has been arrested, and is awaiting arraignment after Midland Police responded to reports of a domestic assault early Saturday morning.

Midland Police said officers were dispatched to a home on the 700 block of Cronkright Street at 7:20 a.m. Saturday, July 1 for reports of a domestic assault.

When officers arrived, police said the suspect and the victim ran into the home and barricaded themselves inside.

Because of the severity of the situation, Midland SWAT, the Michigan State Police Emergency Services Team and the Midland Crisis Intervention Team were called to the scene.

The victim and suspect were asked several times to come out of the home, but they refused, police said.

Eventually, a door to the home was breached by police, and the suspect, a 33-year-old man was taken into custody.

Police said the victim was evaluated by MyMichigan Medical Center and released.

The man is lodged in the Midland County Jail.

