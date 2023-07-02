Showers through this evening, mainly dry Monday & Tuesday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - We’ve avoided severe weather on Sunday, but some parts of the area have received some heavy rainfall this afternoon and that could continue into this evening.

We need more rain to catch up completely after our dry May and June, but we certainly don’t need it to come down in a matter of hours. We’ll keep tabs on any flooding situations through this evening, as we have had a couple of Flood Advisories issued through the afternoon. If any are issued, keep up with those on our Weather Alerts page or with our WNEM Weather App.

This Evening & Overnight

We do expect any showers and thunderstorms this evening to remain below severe limits when it comes to wind and hail, but heavy rain will remain possible. As mentioned above, we’ll keep an eye on any flooding that may develop because of those downpours.

Most flooding should be minor, though there is a Slight Risk (scattered) for flash flooding in our southern areas near I-69. A Marginal Risk (isolated) exists farther north, through the Tri-Cities, Thumb, and Mount Pleasant.

Lows tonight will drop into the 60s. (WNEM)

Showers and storms should lose steam as the night goes along, with only spotty showers existing overnight. Areas of fog will likely develop with all of the moisture near the surface from rain and our high humidity, along with a light to calm wind overnight.

Overnight lows should dip into the 60s for most areas overnight.

Monday

Areas of fog will be around early in the day, and as that fog lifts out, there may be some stubborn clouds through the first part of the day. As we head into the lunch hour and afternoon, we should see skies start to open up with partly to mostly sunny skies for the afternoon.

High temperatures are expected to be back in the 80s Monday. (WNEM)

High temperatures will jump into the middle 80s for most areas in the afternoon, with upper 80s possible in areas that may not see morning clouds and fog. Those to the east will be cooler thanks to a lake breeze. Winds will vary from a northerly direction (northwest for some, northeast for others), around 5 to 10 miles per hour.

Showers are not expected to be widespread Monday, but a few spotty areas of rain are possible. (WNEM)

Primarily dry weather is expected on Monday, though like a few days last week, some lake-breeze showers and storms could develop where winds from the northeast meet winds from the northwest. These are not expected to be severe, with heavy rain being the primary issue. Though some strong winds and hail are possible in the strongest cells.

Any showers or storms will diminish as we lose the heat of the day, with mostly clear skies into Monday night. Lows Monday night will be in the 50s and 60s.

Tuesday: 4th of July

A minor chance for showers exists on Tuesday. (WNEM)

Tuesday should be very similar to Monday, with just a small chance for a few spotty showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and early evening. These showers and storms would diminsh into the late evening just like Monday.

High temperatures are expected to be in the 80s and 90s Tuesday. (WNEM)

Highs will make a run well into the 80s and 90s on Tuesday, with the level of humidity likely making it feel warmer than the actual temperatures. Southwest winds around 5 to 15 miles per hour are expected.

Dry weather is expected after any showers or storms, with mostly clear skies into Wednesday night. Lows will be in the 60s.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.