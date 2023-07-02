Traffic stop prevents woman from falling victim to scam

By Anna Kathman
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 3:01 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WNEM) - A routine traffic stop in Grand Blanc Township helped prevent an 83-year-old woman from falling victim to a scam.

Grand Blanc Township Police said an officer stopped a car with an expired license plate.

The officer noticed the woman driving was nervous, and then he saw she had a large amount of cash in her purse.

Police said the woman told him she was taking the money to an unknown person.

After an investigation, police discovered she was a victim of an email scam and was about to turn over thousands of dollars.

Police escorted the woman back to her bank, spoke with officials, and they money was safely deposited back in her account.

