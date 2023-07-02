Volunteers clean up following finale of Bay City Fireworks Fest

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - Sunday was the big clean-up after the finale of the Bay City Fireworks Festival.

The three-day event closed out with a bang with what organizers called an “explosive night”.

Scout BSA Troop 158-G woke up bright and early to head to Veteran’s Memorial Park, where they picked up trash, giving back to the community they love.

“Bay City is an awesome community. They care about each other; they do an exceptional job at the fireworks every year,” said Crystal Sherman, the scoutmaster.

The troop said this year was not exceptionally messy, and that most visitors seemed to pick up after themselves.

