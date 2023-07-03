2 Flint residents injured in shooting, police say

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Two people were injured in a shooting early Monday morning, Flint Police said.

Officers responded at 1:06 a.m. Monday, July 1 to the 2200 block of Fox Lane at Midway Square Townhomes for reports of a shooting.

Police found two people injured, one child and one adult, both with a gunshot grazing wound on the left sides of their abdomens.

Police said both victims were taken to Hurley Medical Center, treated, and released.

No suspect is in custody.

Anyone with information on the incident is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.