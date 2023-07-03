2 Flint residents injured in shooting, police say

By Julianna Metdepenningen
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 9:53 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Two people were injured in a shooting early Monday morning, Flint Police said.

Officers responded at 1:06 a.m. Monday, July 1 to the 2200 block of Fox Lane at Midway Square Townhomes for reports of a shooting.

Police found two people injured, one child and one adult, both with a gunshot grazing wound on the left sides of their abdomens.

Police said both victims were taken to Hurley Medical Center, treated, and released.

No suspect is in custody.

Anyone with information on the incident is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

