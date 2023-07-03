Amber Alert issued for 2-year-old girl out of Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) - An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing 2-year-old girl out of Lansing, according to the Lansing Police Department on Monday, July 3.

Police are calling the search for Wynter Smith urgent. They are looking for 26-year-old Rashad Trice. He’s suspected of kidnapping.

The two were last seen July 2 around 11:30 p.m. on the south side of Lansing in a 2013 white Chevrolet Impala with license plate: EJR6098. However, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) shows Trice is a 28-year-old, driving with a license plate of: DZS0492. Keep a look out for both license plates.

Smith is a black girl with braided shoulder length hair. She was last seen wearing a white t-shirt with rainbows. The direction of their travel is unknown but Trice has connections to Detroit, according to NCMEC.

If you know any information, contact the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600 or call Crime Stoppers at 517-483-7867.

The Lansing Police Department is looking for 26-year-old Rashad Trice. He is wanted in the kidnapping of 2-year-old... Posted by Lansing Police Department on Sunday, July 2, 2023

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.