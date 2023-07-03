Amber Alert issued for 2-year-old girl out of Lansing

The Lansing Police Department is looking for 26-year-old Rashad Trice. He is wanted in the...
The Lansing Police Department is looking for 26-year-old Rashad Trice. He is wanted in the kidnapping of 2-year-old Wynter Smith.(Lansing Police Department)
By WNEM Digital
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 3:34 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) - An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing 2-year-old girl out of Lansing, according to the Lansing Police Department on Monday, July 3.

Police are calling the search for Wynter Smith urgent. They are looking for 26-year-old Rashad Trice. He’s suspected of kidnapping.

The two were last seen July 2 around 11:30 p.m. on the south side of Lansing in a 2013 white Chevrolet Impala with license plate: EJR6098. However, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) shows Trice is a 28-year-old, driving with a license plate of: DZS0492. Keep a look out for both license plates.

Smith is a black girl with braided shoulder length hair. She was last seen wearing a white t-shirt with rainbows. The direction of their travel is unknown but Trice has connections to Detroit, according to NCMEC.

If you know any information, contact the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600 or call Crime Stoppers at 517-483-7867.

The Lansing Police Department is looking for 26-year-old Rashad Trice. He is wanted in the kidnapping of 2-year-old...

Posted by Lansing Police Department on Sunday, July 2, 2023

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Bay County Sheriff needs your help to find Susan Rank.
Bay Co. Sheriff searching for missing, endangered woman
Charlotte-Mecklenburg's police chief is expressing concerns about the plan for the Fourth of...
Flint fireworks postponed
Police: Suspect, victim barricade themselves inside home during assault
***GENERIC IMAGE - DELETE THIS LINE***
Traffic stop prevents woman from falling victim to scam
The thick smoke mid-Michigan has been seeing is expected to return Thursday when the Bay City...
Bay City firework festival previews “explosive night”

Latest News

TV5 News Update- Sunday evening, July 2
The Bay County Sheriff needs your help to find Susan Rank.
Bay Co. Sheriff searching for missing, endangered woman
Sunday was the big clean-up after the finale of the Bay City Fireworks Festival.
Volunteers clean up following finale of Bay City Fireworks Fest
***GENERIC IMAGE - DELETE THIS LINE***
Traffic stop prevents woman from falling victim to scam