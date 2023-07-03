Car crashes into a restaurant and injures several customers, fire department says

More than a dozen people were taken to local hospitals after a vehicle went into a New Hampshire restaurant Sunday afternoon. (Source: WMUR/CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 7:05 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LACONIA, N.H. (AP) — A car crashed into a busy restaurant and injured several patrons in a lakeside town in New Hampshire Sunday afternoon, emergency officials said.

The vehicle struck the Looney Bin Bar & Grill a little after 12:40 p.m. Firefighters who arrived on the scene found the car inside the restaurant, the Laconia Fire Department said in a statement.

Emergency responders treated several customers at the scene and transported 14 people to area hospitals with non-life-threating medical issues including significant lower leg injuries, lacerations and contusions, the fire department said.

Another 20 people were evaluated at the scene by emergency personnel but did not require transport to hospitals from the community about 27 miles (43 kilometers) north of Concord on Lake Winnipesaukee.

“There were a lot of people inside due to it being lunchtime and a holiday weekend,” Laconia Fire Capt. Chad Vaillancourt said in the statement.

The building sustained significant damage.

The fire department said the cause of the accident is under investigation.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Bay County Sheriff needs your help to find Susan Rank.
Bay Co. Sheriff searching for missing, endangered woman
Charlotte-Mecklenburg's police chief is expressing concerns about the plan for the Fourth of...
Flint fireworks postponed
Police: Suspect, victim barricade themselves inside home during assault
***GENERIC IMAGE - DELETE THIS LINE***
Traffic stop prevents woman from falling victim to scam
The thick smoke mid-Michigan has been seeing is expected to return Thursday when the Bay City...
Bay City firework festival previews “explosive night”

Latest News

The ceremony officially celebrates the investments made to upgrade the park.
Haithco Splash Pad to hold ribbon cutting Thursday
A man and two dogs are dead after a suspect allegedly attempted multiple carjackings between...
1 person, 2 dogs killed in carjacking spree, police say
The Genesee County hazmat team responded to the Flint River on Thursday night due to a large...
Flint Watershed Coalition sees widespread impact from Flint River spill
A police officer stands guard near the scene of an explosion in a building Monday, July 3,...
Explosion in downtown Tokyo building injures 4
Flint fireworks postponed