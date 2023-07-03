Eastern Equine Encephalitis virus detected in Bay Co. mosquito

BAY CO., Mich. (WNEM) – The Bay County Mosquito Control said the Eastern Equine Encephalitis virus (EEE) has been detected in a Bay County mosquito.

Bay County Mosquito Control said EEE was detected in a mosquito in Hampton Township, adding in response to this discovery, there will be efforts to reduce the adult mosquito population in the area.

According to Bay County Mosquito Control, EEE is spread to people through the bite of an infected mosquito, but many who have been infected show no symptoms. The organization said initial symptoms for infected individuals can include fever, chills, fatigue, and even neurological symptoms in rare circumstances.

Although EEE is rare, Bay County Mosquito Control said it is the most serious of mosquito-transmitted viruses in Michigan; severe cases have a 30 percent fatality rate.

“Surveillance undertaken by Mosquito Control is used as an early warning system. Identifying the virus early in mosquitoes allows us to respond prior to the virus amplifying and prior to reports of human or equine infection,” said Bay County Mosquito Control Manager Rebecca Brandt. “Along with control of adult mosquitoes, we will continue surveillance throughout the summer to determine the extent of virus activity. While risk is currently low, it is important residents take personal precautions to avoid mosquito bites while outdoors.”

Brandt added the mortality rate of horses that are infected with EEE is near 90 percent, so it is crucial that people have their horses vaccinated.

Bay County Mosquito Control said Jamestown Canyon virus (JCV) was also detected in Bay County samples last week, adding this is a virus routinely found in the area.

According to Bay County Mosquito Control, people should take the following precautions against mosquito bites:

Apply insect repellant containing DEET, picaridin, or oil of lemon eucalyptus when going outside.

Wear long-sleeved shirts, long pants, and socks when outside.

Limit outdoor activity when mosquitoes are most active, especially between dusk and dawn.

Vaccinate your horses.

