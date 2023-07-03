Federal funds to help inmates with job support

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - New federal funding has been secured for Mott Community College’s Flint/Genesee Pathway Home Program, according to Congressman Dan Kildee’s office.

The Pathway Home Program aims to reduce crime and improve public safety in mid-Michigan.

The U.S. Department of Labor’s Pathway Home 4 program awarded the $2,999,892 grant, which will be used to give help to formerly incarcerated individuals to find jobs and transition back into the community. Participants will get education, job training, and one-on-one counseling to help secure and retain a good-paying job after being released from jail.

“I am proud to have secured federal resources that will help reduce crime in mid-Michigan and help formerly incarcerated citizens return to society and find employment,” said Congressman Kildee.

“Mott Community College is committed to changing lives, and the Pathway Home program is a perfect fit in our efforts to provide returning citizens with the training that will allow them to be successful and contributing members of society,” Dr. Beverly Walker-Griffea, MCC President, said. “We are thankful for Congressman Kildee’s efforts to secure funding for this program,” she added.

Mott Community College will partner with the Genesee County Jail and the Sheriff’s Department’s IGNITE Program to employ a team of re-entry navigators to serve individuals within 20-to-270 days of their scheduled release and continue working with them after.

“The role of MCC’s Workforce and Economic Development division in the Flint and Genesee Pathway Home program is to provide the education and training for returning citizens that will lead to employment and a career path offering a sustaining wage,” Robert Matthews, MCC Associate Vice President for Workforce and Economic Development, said. “We applaud Congressman Kildee’s efforts to help provide further workforce opportunities for all,” he added.

