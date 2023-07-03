Five high school teams exit the Tri-Valley Conference

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - We’re already seeing preparations begin for the start of a new high school sports season.

For the Tri-Valley Conference, they’re set to change up their division names this upcoming season.

However after this year, the TVC will be losing some of their teams.

Five high schools after this upcoming season will be leaving the Tri-Valley to join new conferences starting in 2024.

Millington will be joining the Big Thumb Conference, Birch Run will head to the Mid-Michigan Activities Conference, and Midland Bullock Creek, Standish-Sterling and St. Louis will all join the newly revamped Jack Pine Conference after this year.

For the Jack Pine, they’ll be switching to a 12-team two division format but with one conference champion overall.

Bullock Creek has been in the TVC since it’s inception 44 years ago. Justin Freeland, the Atheltic Director of Bullock Creek says this move to the Jack Pine works best for the school and community.

“There’s a lot of excitement,” Freeland told TV5. “We certainly value the 44 years and coming up our 45th and final year in the Tri-Valley, but of course there’s a lot of excitement about a new challenge ahead. What makes high school sports special is when you can have small town versus small town and pack the stadium or pack the gymnasium. So we see all these great rivalries that are going to be formed in the years ahead. So there’s a whole lot of excitement and it’s a pretty cool time to be in Bullock Creek.”

