Flint City AFC gearing up for postseason

By Mark Pearson and Hannah Mose
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 5:04 PM EDT
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - In just their second season as a soccer club, Flint City AFC finished their regular season undefeated.

The team went 9-0-3 and is coming off of a 4-1 victory over Midland United.

Flint City AFC will now start gearing up for the postseason and luckily for them, they were selected to host the central conference semifinals and final.

Flint City AFC will play at 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 6 at Atwood Stadium.

The team is happy with their season so far, but they know there’s still a lot of work to do.

“All so proud of all the work we’ve put into it,” said Avery Kalitta, a midfielder with the team. “None of us have given up. Every minute we’ve just pressed as hard as we can and you get results when you do that.”

Assistant Coach Shannon Browning said she thinks this is what the community needs.

“I think it’s going to be a wonderful opportunity for families and young players to see what that atmosphere is like and create a really good show for the people that come out,” Browning said.

