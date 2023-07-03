Flint Watershed Coalition sees widespread impact from Flint River spill

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The investigation into a spill on the Flint River continues.

The city said the spill at the Utah Avenue Dam is suspected to be a petroleum-based product and it’s been sent to a lab for testing.

Due to the incident, Kayak Flint closed for rentals on Friday. While the spill is not affecting operations for the Flint Watershed Coalition, the group said it is affecting the community more.

“Anyone from the most vulnerable folks who rely on the river for sustenance, fishing for food,” said Jennifer Raymond, the executive director. “Ultimately when we see events like this, if there’s not an entity or organization held responsible fiscally, the repercussions fall on taxpayers.”

Investigators said this spill is not as big as the one that happened June 15, 2022. Later in July, the substance was traced back to the Lockhart Chemical Company, which was held responsible for funding and completing the cleanup.

The Flint Watershed Coalition said there still aren’t many details on what the most recent substance is or where it came from.

“We want to see everybody as healthy and as prosperous as possible. Events like this do impact us,” Raymond said.

For those still hoping to kayak this summer, the watershed coalition is highlighting other sections of river not impacted, and lakes that haven’t been visited before.

