Frankenmuth getting ready for annual fireworks, race

FRANKENMUTH, Mich. (WNEM) – Frankenmuth is preparing for its annual fireworks show and race.

Frankenmuth is preparing for an explosive fireworks display at Heritage Park.

“We’re looking forward to a great show again tonight with the fireworks,” said Volkslaufe Chair Eric Ball.

While people are waiting for the fireworks to blast off, they can grab some food and a drink and get ready to party at the pavilion.

“We did a lot of that pre-COVID but haven’t been able to get back to it, so we’re excited to get back to that this year and provide that little bit of extra entertainment to for all of our runners and the community as well,” Ball said.

Tuesday morning, July 4, about 1,500 runners will sprint off at the annual Volkslaufe Race hosted by the Frankenmuth Jaycees.

“Runners start here, right here on this berm at 7 a.m. tomorrow morning with our 10K race, followed by our half marathon and then our 5K races start at 9 a.m. tomorrow and conclude with our 2K fun run at 10:00 a.m. tomorrow,” Ball said.

If people are looking to lace up their shoes and join in on the fun, they’re in luck.

“Yep, still time to sign up right until race time,” Ball said. “So, we’re looking forward to seeing as many people as we can here in the next 24 hours.”

Fireworks will launch from Heritage Park just after 10 p.m. Monday night, July 3. Admission is free for all festivities on Monday.

To register for Tuesday’s race or to learn more about it, head to the Frankenmuth Jaycees website.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.