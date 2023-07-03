Poll: Frankenmuth in top 50 favorite affordable vacation spots

By Hannah Mose
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 3:26 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKENMUTH, Mich. (WNEM) – A survey placed Frankenmuth in the top 50 for favorite affordable vacation destinations in 2023.

FamilyDestinationGuide.org surveyed 3,000 families to ask which affordable destination they’d most like to visit this year, and Frankenmuth placed 42nd on that list.

The company said the Bavarian-inspired town had a lot of fun things to offer families, such as the Riverwalk, Bronner’s Christmas Wonderland, and the Michigan Military and Space Heroes Museum.

Petoskey placed 99th, and Traverse City placed 110th overall.

Long Island, New York took the top spot as the most affordable vacation destination in the country.

Read next:
US-127 business route resurfacing in Ithaca starting soon
Road work generic
Keeping animals safe, calm during Independence Day fireworks
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Eastern Equine Encephalitis virus detected in Bay Co. mosquito
mosquito generic
Woman killed in a Flint shooting
Yuma police say the suspects were never inside the high school.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Bay County Sheriff needs your help to find Susan Rank.
Bay Co. Sheriff searching for missing, endangered woman
Charlotte-Mecklenburg's police chief is expressing concerns about the plan for the Fourth of...
Flint fireworks postponed
***GENERIC IMAGE - DELETE THIS LINE***
Traffic stop prevents woman from falling victim to scam
Police: Suspect, victim barricade themselves inside home during assault
The Lansing Police Department is looking for 26-year-old Rashad Trice. He is wanted in the...
Amber Alert suspect arrested near Detroit

Latest News

Road work generic
US-127 business route resurfacing in Ithaca starting soon
Eastern Equine Encephalitis virus detected in Bay Co. mosquito
Keeping animals safe, calm during Independence Day fireworks
TV5 news update: Monday afternoon, July 3