Preparations for annual Saginaw fireworks show underway

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - It’s almost time for the Saginaw Area Fireworks to put on its annual show Tuesday night, July 4 at Ojibway Island and preparations are underway.

“It will be the best show ever,” said Thomas Roy, the president of the Saginaw Area Fireworks.

Roy is excited about the big show scheduled to take place at Ojibway Island this Fourth of July.

“They have the food trucks on the island coming. We have the jets, or the planes that will be flying over around 8 p.m. And then we have the skydivers coming in. And then around 10:15 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. is when the show should start,” Roy said.

Staff from Wolverine Fireworks were at Ojibway Island getting the shells ready for all the booms and bangs that will be seen and heard soon.

Jeff Quast is the lead operator for the Saginaw show.

“There’s always some little twists that are new, but I think a lot of the mainstays that people like, those are going to be there, such as the waterfall on the bridge and some of the other firebombs that we have on the bridge and things like that. So, I’ll tell everyone, you got to come out and see it I guess, to learn what else is out there,” Quast said.

Roy said he is looking for volunteers to help raise the American flag at the Court Street Bridge Tuesday morning, July 4.

“They can come on the bridge starting at 9 a.m., and we just start organizing at 9:30 a.m., and the crane starts raising the flag at 9:45 a.m., 10 a.m. And then at that time, Congressman Kildee will be reciting the Pledge of Allegiance, and then we will be dispersing t-shirts that say, ‘I helped raise the flag’. Then we have cone ice for all the kids and volunteers that want to have some free cone ice,” Roy said.

Roy said volunteers will also be needed to lower the flag around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday. He is expecting up to 150,000 people to watch what he said will be a fantastic show.

“That’s all what it’s about. Giving back to the community and making sure that they show that Saginaw is awesome,” Roy said.

He said if we unexpectedly get rain on Tuesday, the show will be moved to Wednesday, July 5.

