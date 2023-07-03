Pretty normal summer day Monday, followed by a hot 4th of July

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Temperatures across Mid-Michigan are rather warm for a few areas and cooler for others. Folks south of the Saginaw Bay are starting in the upper 60s to even lower 70s while those north of the Bay are closer to normal in the upper 50s and lower 60s. We also have some patchy dense fog for parts of the area, generally in the tip of the Thumb, our northern and western Counties. As we traverse through the middle and later morning hours as the sun rises, this fog will eventually burn off exposing sunny skies that will remain for much of our day.

Temperatures are forecast to warm into the middle 80s for most folks this afternoon. Those of us north of the Saginaw Bay actually have the chance to climb into the middle-upper 80s. Expect our temperatures to cool back into the middle 60s overnight tonight.

Just about all of Mid-Michigan will remain dry today, that is except for a few folks north of the Bay and in our western Counties, especially closer to US-127. A lake breeze front from Lake Michigan should drift into the area later this afternoon and thus a few isolated heavy downpours may develop in those areas. Elsewhere, there does remain a small chance that an isolated shower could develop.

TV5 First Alert Monday Morning Forecast Update (WNEM)

THE 4TH OF JULY

For tomorrow we start out with temperatures into the middle 60s and another chance for some patchy fog across the area. We will eventually warm up quickly throughout the day headed for the upper 80s and lower 90s -- thankfully while humidity also decreases into the afternoon. Expect another mostly dry afternoon and evening outside of another small chance for a couple isolated showers during the evening for our western counties -- again developing off a lake breeze from Lake Michigan. Drink lots of water and use that sunscreen for any of your outdoors holiday activities!

