Ribbon cutting for new Haithco Splash Pad set for Thursday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The Saginaw County Parks and Recreation Commission is holding a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the Haithco Recreation Area Splash Pad on Thursday, July 5.

The splash pad received a soft launch last year but this ceremony is to officially celebrate the grand opening, according to the Saginaw Area Chamber of Commerce.

The event is from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the park, located at 2121 Schust Rd. in Saginaw Township. The ribbon cutting is at 10:45 a.m. There will be free refreshments from Kona Ice and The Popcorn Wagon.

Since it opened in 2022, the park has undergone some minor adjustments, including improvements to accessibility. Initial improvements and construction were part of a $900,000 project that was secured through multiple grants, including funds from the Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund (MNRTF).

Improvements made to Haithco are also detailed in Saginaw County Parks 2019 to 2023 Recreation Plan.

The William H. Haithco Recreation Area is a 40-acre man-made lake and park, offering a lifeguard supervised beach from 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. every day through Labor Day. It also offers sand volleyball courts, horseshoe pits, paddleboat rentals, rowboat, canoe and kayak rentals, fishing access, grills, a concession stand and restrooms. Dogs are not permitted to Haithco, according to Saginaw County Parks.

Saginaw County parks are free for county residents. Otherwise, it’s $5 admission for personal cars and $1 for bus passengers and non-motorized boats under 17 feet.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.