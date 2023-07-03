Scam call alert in Shiawassee Co.

SHIAWASSEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) – The Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about scam calls in the area.

The sheriff’s office said scammers are calling people and identifying themselves as a Shiawassee County deputy telling people they missed a court hearing for which they had been subpoenaed.

Scammers are then telling people they are required to pay fines of $3,000.

According to the sheriff’s office, the scammers mentioned Judge Stewart’s name multiple times.

The sheriff’s office wants to emphasize that these are scam calls, and no one should ever give out personal information or banking information over the phone.

If you receive one of these calls, hang up.

