Sheriff: Gladwin Twp. man killed by lawn mower

By Julianna Metdepenningen
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 9:44 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
GLAWIN CO., Mich. (WNEM) - A 70-year-old man is dead after being trapped underneath his lawn mower, the Gladwin County Sheriff’s Office said.

On Saturday, July 1 at 4 p.m., deputies found Richard Hall pinned under a large zero-turn lawnmower at his home.

Investigators believe Hall was using a front-end loader to lift the front of the lawnmower with a chain, but the chain connection to the lawnmower failed causing the mower to fall on Hall while he was under it.

The Sheriff’s Office said Hall was taken out from under the lawnmower, but was later pronounced dead by paramedics from the MyMichigan Health Ambulance Service.

