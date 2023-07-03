Turning up the heat for Independence Day

By Chris Easlick
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Although a bit foggy and cloudy for some this morning, things have brightened up quite a bit this afternoon!

This weather has been beautiful for those still enjoying a long weekend and thankfully as we head through tonight, our weather should cooperate with most outdoor plans this evening. There is a chance that some locations will experience a pop-up shower or storm, but the coverage is expected to be much less than what we experienced on Sunday, and even Saturday.

Those pop-up showers have already begun as of 4:30 PM, so be on the lookout from this point forward if you plan on being outside.

This Evening & Overnight

This chance for spotty areas of rain doesn’t seem to justify any cancelling of plans tonight, but definitely have a plan if you do happen to be under one of these. Just like we’ve seen the last several days, heavy rain will be possible with anything that does develop. No severe weather is expected, but some strong wind gusts, cloud to ground lightning, and perhaps some small hail.

Track any showers using our Interactive Radar through the evening! You can also download the TV5 First Alert Weather App on the App Store or Google Play.

Low temperatures will drop into the 60s tonight.
Any showers and storms that do develop will diminish into the late evening hours as their development will be tied to the heat of the day. Skies will be mostly clear overnight, and lows will eventually settle in the 60s for most, with a few 50s mixed in too. Some patchy fog development is possible once again.

Tuesday: 4th of July

Tuesday will bring similar weather conditions to Monday, with the main difference being we’ll be turning up the heat even more.

It will be a hot 4th of July, with upper 80s and low 90s.
High temperatures will jump well into the 80s and low 90s on Tuesday, with higher levels of humidity sticking around. So if it weren’t hot enough already, the mugginess will likely make it feel a few degrees warmer than the actual temperatures. Winds will finally take a west southwesterly turn, around 5 to 15 miles per hour.

Widely scattered showers are possible again on Tuesday.
Just like Monday, a small chance will exist for spotty showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening hours, with coverage diminishing quickly after sunset. Severe weather is not expected on Tuesday either. At this time, we expect most firework shows on Tuesday to be in good shape, but we’ll be watching through the day tomorrow to keep you informed.

Skies will clear out again on Tuesday night, with lows dropping only into the 60s, and humidity sticking around into Wednesday.

