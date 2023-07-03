US-127 business route resurfacing in Ithaca starting soon

Download the WNEM-TV5 streaming app so you can watch your favorite newscasts wherever you are.
By Julianna Metdepenningen
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 2:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRATIOT CO., Mich. (WNEM) - The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is investing $313,000 in resurfacing the US-127 business route.

MDOT said the project will begin, Monday, July 10.

The resurfacing is estimated to be completed sometime in August, MDOT said.

Drivers should be prepared for traffic shifts or lane closures during this time, but both directions will remain open at all times during the construction.

MDOT said the work will improve the safety and operations of the roadways, along with a smoother driving surface that will extend the life of the road.

Read Next:
Keeping animals safe, calm during Independence Day fireworks
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Bay Co. Sheriff searching for missing, endangered woman
The Bay County Sheriff needs your help to find Susan Rank, who is considered missing and...
Volunteers clean up following finale of Bay City Fireworks Fest
Sunday was the big clean-up after the finale of the Bay City Fireworks Festival.
Man charged, accused of threatening others with gun
This intelligence-driven operation resulted in 358 searches, 175 arrests, 98 firearms were...

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Bay County Sheriff needs your help to find Susan Rank.
Bay Co. Sheriff searching for missing, endangered woman
Charlotte-Mecklenburg's police chief is expressing concerns about the plan for the Fourth of...
Flint fireworks postponed
***GENERIC IMAGE - DELETE THIS LINE***
Traffic stop prevents woman from falling victim to scam
Police: Suspect, victim barricade themselves inside home during assault
The Lansing Police Department is looking for 26-year-old Rashad Trice. He is wanted in the...
Amber Alert suspect arrested near Detroit

Latest News

Poll: Frankenmuth in top 50 favorite affordable vacation spots
Eastern Equine Encephalitis virus detected in Bay Co. mosquito
Keeping animals safe, calm during Independence Day fireworks
TV5 news update: Monday afternoon, July 3