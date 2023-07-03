Woman killed in a Flint shooting

By Julianna Metdepenningen
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 10:40 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A woman was killed in a shooting early Sunday morning, Flint Police said.

On Sunday, July 2 at 12:30 a.m., officers responded to the 800 block of Chatham Drive.

When police arrived, they found one victim, a woman, with a gunshot wound.

No suspects are in custody at this time.

Anyone with information on the incident is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

