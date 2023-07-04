Burton council votes for independent investigation into police chief

BURTON, Mich. (WNEM) - In a unanimous decision, the Burton City Council voted to hire an independent investigative attorney to look into allegations against Burton Police Department Chief Brian Ross made by officers within the department.

“On behalf of the city of Burton patrol group, we submit this letter as a formal notification that patrol officers have approved a vote of no confidence in Chief Brian Ross,” Burton City Council President Steven Heffner said reading from the letter.

The letter from the Burton Patrol Group said members had lost faith in the chief’s leadership over what they regarded as questionable decisions made over the years concerning the training of new officers.

“Chief Ross reduced the field training program, even after a meeting with command officers and field training officers explaining safety concerns regarding new hires and liability to the department and the city of Burton,” according to the letter.

It was the second letter sent to the council by the officers in the department. The first was sent in June from the Burton Command Officers Group.

The letter went on to allege Ross’ actions “created a distrust and intention for training officers and inhibited their ability to train adequately,” and “broke their confidence and faith” in his leadership.

Heffner brought the proposal for the independent investigation to the council after discussing the issue with a Michigan State Police lieutenant.

“He also said that we would be better off with an outside investigator because he didn’t see the criminality in this to where his people could investigate it,” Heffner said.

Officers also brought into question the integrity of the testing process used for promotions.

In their letter, officers said morale within the department is at an all-time low.

In a letter last month, Ross wrote the no-confidence vote was pushback for changes at the agency that led to a demotion, the resignations of two officers, and criminal charges against two others.

