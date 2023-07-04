Hot Independence Day with rain chances Wednesday and Thursday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Good morning and happy independence day Mid-Michigan! The forecast is again very summer-like today. Temperatures are again in the middle and upper 60s this morning with lingering humidity and thus some more patchy fog for a few areas. Much like yesterday this fog will eventually burn off during the late morning and early afternoon giving way to blue sky and sunshine.

During the afternoon temperatures will quickly warm through the 70s and 80s, topping out around the 90 mark for most of Mid-Michigan by the late afternoon and early evening. Skies will be blue and sunny much of the day with some puffy-cumulus clouds around as well. Overall, I expect just about all of Mid-Michigan to remain dry today -- but much like yesterday an isolated pop-up downpour is possible during the late afternoon and evening. Expect to be dry today, but at the same time don’t be totally surprised to see a brief downpour this evening.

Temperatures top out around 90 and gradually cool down through later evening hours making for a warm evening for outdoor activities.

TV5 First Alert Independence Day Forecast (WNEM)

TOMORROW

The start to our Wednesday will likely be a warmer one with middle-upper 60s and increasing humidity. Some patchy fog will be possible again Wednesday morning. A few isolated showers and perhaps even a thunderstorm are not out of the question for parts of the area during the middle-late morning. Afterwards to start our afternoon I expect us to dry out for several hours before our next opportunity for a few showers and storms during the evening hours. A more scattered chance will exist for us at that point and an few of those storms could be on the stronger side. A cold front will eventually sweep through the state early Thursday morning bringing more rain chances, once again including a risk for a few strong to even severe thunderstorms.

Temperatures will warm well into the upper 80s and lower 90s during the afternoon and evening.

