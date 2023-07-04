‘It was a long night’: Undersheriff, residents on teen murder suspect’s escape

SAGINAW CO., Mich. (WNEM) - An accused murderer was taken back into custody just hours after he escaped from the Saginaw County Juvenile Center.

“I’m absolutely, absolutely overwhelmed with relief to be honest with you. It was a long night,” said Saginaw County Undersheriff Miguel Gomez.

Jameion Peterson, a 14-year-old murder suspect, escaped from the Saginaw County Juvenile Center in Saginaw Township on Monday evening, July 3.

“I was just told that he was out in the yard and I don’t know if he climbed the fence and then ran off, but I believe it was something like that,” Gomez said.

He said the search for Peterson ended just after midnight, saying authorities got a tip that Peterson was at his last known residence in Buena Vista.

“As far as I know they just knocked on the door, stated what they were there for, and they were allowed into the residence, and they took him into custody,” Gomez said.

Instead of heading back to the juvenile center, Peterson was sent to the Saginaw County Jail.

“I’ve spoken to one of the judges, and there’s an order in place to place him here at the Saginaw County Jail until he adjudicates his case,” Gomez said.

Gomez was quick to point out that the sheriff’s office doesn’t handle security for the juvenile center. It has its own director, its own security staff, and its own policies and procedures.

Gomez said he thinks those protocols will be reviewed after this escape.

“I believe that there will be an investigation by the administrator and the court administrator. And they’ll figure out what the shortcomings are, and they will have to address those shortcomings,” he said.

Gomez said this is the first time he can remember anyone escaping from the Saginaw County Juvenile Center.

Residents who live in the area of the detention center are speaking out about the incident.

“We’ve lived here nine years. I’ve never felt uncomfortable here. But last night that changed a little bit,” said Saginaw Township resident Tom Zumer.

Zumer said even though Peterson was taken into custody, he still wonders what might have been.

“Last night, I forgot to close my garage door and he could’ve just as easily come in our house,” he said.

Meanwhile, resident Greg Piechowiak said the escape had him concerned, but not overly concerned.

“It’s kind of scary. But for the most part, this neighborhood, we kind of watch out for each other. And a lot of people kind of keep their stuff locked up to some extent in this area,” Piechowiak said.

Resident Debbie Ellsworth said she’s just glad Peterson is back in custody.

“I don’t feel any less safe because someone got out and then was caught,” she said.

Given that, Ellsworth said she has always remained vigilant with the juvenile center a short distance away.

“We keep the doors and windows locked at all times, even on the second floor,” she said.

Piechowiak said he hopes adjustments are made to prevent this from happening again.

“Hope they take better precautions and fix what brought this on,” he said. “And kind of have better oversight of what’s going on over there so the safety of the immediate people in this area is a priority.”

Zumer said he agrees.

“There’s a good reason for them being there and they need to keep them there,” he said.

