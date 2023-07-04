Most dry this evening, storms return Wednesday & Thursday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - It’s been a beautiful Independence Day! The sun has been shining, the heat is on for boating, and the weather looks quite good for fireworks displays late tonight.

While we can’t rule out a shower or storm this evening, as we’re already seeing some this afternoon, like last night, we should see those only affect a small portion of the area, and most will remain dry through tonight. If you’re still hoping for more rain, we have some of that in the forecast also! Storms are expected to return on Wednesday and will continue into your Thursday, too.

This Evening & Overnight

If you want to keep tabs on any showers and storms this evening, be sure to check out our Interactive Radar. As mentioned above, most locations shouldn’t have to worry about this chance, but have a plan just in case as heavy rain will be a threat with anything that does develop. Severe weather is not expected at this time.

Low temperatures tonight will drop to the 60s. (WNEM)

Temperatures will be in the 80s most of the evening, before we start dropping off into the 60s and 70s late tonight. Winds will be light and variable, with a trend to the south overnight, remaining light. Some fog may once again be possible tomorrow morning.

Wednesday

Scattered storms are expected to return to the area on Wednesday afternoon and evening. *model projection, not exact* (WNEM)

Wednesday should start dry with sunshine, but we’ll be keeping tabs on our skies through the day Wednesday as our threat for showers and storms is expected to return during the afternoon and evening. While the best chance for rain earlier this week appeared to be late Wednesday night, there now seems to be some consistency with at least scattered rain and storms during this time so we’ll adjust our messaging to make you aware if you have any plans tomorrow evening.

It doesn’t seem like you need to cancel anything just yet, but have a backup plan just in case. Like we’ve seen the last several days, downpours are a good possibility, and gusty winds, hail, and lightning are also possible so you’ll want to be able to get to shelter if needed. The Storm Prediction Center has placed parts of the region under a Marginal Risk (isolated) for severe weather.

Highs will be at their warmest on Wednesday with plenty of 90s. (WNEM)

Ahead of any rain, highs will be at their warmest this week, with plenty of lower 90s, and plenty of humidity thanks to a southwesterly wind around 5 to 10 miles per hour. Heat index values will feel a bit higher due to that humidity.

Unlike the last few days, showers and storms will remain possible through Wednesday night as a cold front moves in from the west. With the clouds and showers sticking around, don’t expect lows to drop much, with 60s expected into Thursday morning.

Thursday

For those making a morning commute Thursday, rain remains a possibility. (WNEM)

Showers and storms will remain likely into Thursday morning, with a downward trend into the afternoon and evening. Right now, our severe weather chances on Thursday appear low, but if for some reason the front slows down even more and we’re able to “re-charge” during the afternoon, we may have another opportunity. This seems like a low chance for now, but we’ll monitor.

Scattered rain and storms are expected at the lunch hour Thursday. *model projection not exact* (WNEM)

Skies will be slow to clear Thursday, so while some may see some late day sun, we expect mostly cloudy skies most of the day. Highs on Thursday will be in the 70s and low 80s. Humidity will remain high Thursday before dropping Thursday evening into the overnight.

High temperatures on Thursday will be cooler. (WNEM)

Lows on Thursday night will be much cooler in the 50s and skies clearing out.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.