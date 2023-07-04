MSP clocks driver going 100+ mph on I-75

By Brianna Owczarzak
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 1:49 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Michigan State Police clocked a driver traveling faster than 100 miles per hour on I-75 on Tuesday, July 4.

MSP said the driver was traveling 111 miles per hour in a 70-mile-per-hour speed zone.

In a Twitter post, MSP reminded drivers I-75 is not a racetrack and to slow down.

