Sheriff: Woman dies, several people injured after firework explodes

By Brianna Owczarzak
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 10:10 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
OTTAWA CO., Mich. (WNEM) - A woman is dead and several other people were injured after a firework exploded Monday night.

It happened in the 1700 block of Main Street in Ottawa County’s Park Township shortly after 11 p.m. on Monday, July 3.

When deputies from the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene, they found 10 people who were injured in the explosion. Nine of the people were taken to area hospitals with injuries that ranged from minor to critical, the sheriff’s office said.

The 10th person, a 43-year-old Holland woman, was unresponsive. Life-saving efforts were conducted, but the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Several homes and vehicles in the area were also damaged, the sheriff’s office said.

The incident remains under investigation. If you have any information on this case, contact the sheriff’s office.

