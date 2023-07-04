Staying safe in the holiday heat

MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) – The Fourth of July was a hot one this year, and with many participating in outdoor events, it is important to remember how to stay safe in the heat.

“What we’re recommending is for people to limit their time outside,” said Dr. Elizabeth Pionk, a hospitalist physician at McLaren Bay Region Hospital.

With temperatures reaching the 90s this week, Pionk said the heat can prove dangerous for many.

“If you’re going to be outside for the Fourth of July holiday, definitely recommend utilizing shade, wearing a hat, SPF and sunglasses at that time as well because we also have not much shade cover in conjunction with the heat,” she said.

The heat can be especially harmful for babies and the elderly, but she said the heat paired with the humidity can affect anyone and cause hyperthermia.

“Signs and symptoms that you’re starting to experience hyperthermia, which again can lead to heat stroke, include nausea, weakness, shortness of breath, palpitations or an increased heart rate, and sometimes people can even start to experience confusion,” Pionk said.

Dr. Sanford Ross from Ascension Genesys Hospital said that this time of year, they start to see more patients admitted for heat related illnesses.

“We are seeing a big uptick in the number of patients who are coming in for heat related illness,” Ross said. “Those include people who work outside, in maintenance and lawn care, construction, and the elderly with the underlying health issues.”

Ross said if someone starts to notice themselves overheating, he has a few recommendations.

“Drink lots of water, electrolytes replacement drinks, take breaks, make sure you cool down,” Ross said.

Doctors also said alcohol consumption can lead to dehydration faster, which is something people should keep in mind while celebrating Independence Day.

