Street closures in Midland for fireworks show

By WNEM Digital
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 6:18 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - The City of Midland is gearing up for a big Fourth of July celebration on Tuesday and will need to temporarily close down area streets.

From Tuesday, July 4 at 6 a.m. to Wednesday, July 5 at 6 a.m., the following streets will be closed in order to make a safe launching zone for the fireworks display.

• Towsley Street from Whitman to Crissey

• Crissey Street from Towsley to Benson

• St. Charles Street from Whitman to Benson

• Benson Street from St. Charles to River

• River Street from Benson to the end of the street

To accommodate the music, food and fireworks viewing on the lawn of Dow Diamond, the City of Midland will also close the following streets from 6 a.m. Tuesday, July 4 until approximately midnight.

• Main Street from Cronkright to Ellsworth

• State Street from Cronkright to Ellsworth

Crews will also close the Chippewa Trail between the Tridge and Whitman Drive, including the Chippewa Trail leg of the Tridge from 6 a.m. to midnight.

Midland’s 4th of July celebrations kick off at 8 p.m. and includes music from Stone Street Revival performing radio hits from 60s, 70s, and 80s. They will rock out at 8 p.m. followed by the annual fireworks display at dusk.

The fireworks launch is stationed near the St. Charles Softball Diamonds. Fireworks can be seen from outside grounds of Dow Diamond, Founders Park, Whiting Overlook Park, and other downtown locations.

