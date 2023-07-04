Sheriff: Teen homicide suspect escapes juvenile detention center

The Saginaw County Sheriff's Office is searching for teen homicide suspect Jameion Peterson after they say he escaped the juvenile detention center Monday.(Saginaw County Sheriff's Office)
By Meg McLeod
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 9:04 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The Saginaw County Sheriff’s Office reports a teen homicide suspect escaped the Saginaw County Juvenile Detention Center Monday.

Investigators are asking the public to be on the lookout for 14-year-old Jameion Peterson who is 5′10″, 150 pounds with a thin build and medium length hair. They said he was last seen wearing “only a navy pair of shorts.”

The sheriff’s office said he escaped around 5:35 p.m. Monday, July 3 from the facility at 3360 Hospital Rd in Saginaw Township.

Jameion is accused of killing his 10-year-old stepsister Na’mylah Turner Moore.

In a press release, the Saginaw County Sheriff’s Office said it is currently searching the area. Anyone with information is urged to contact 911.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Traffic stop prevents woman from falling victim to scam
