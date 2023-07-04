Sheriff: Teen homicide suspect escapes juvenile detention center

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The Saginaw County Sheriff’s Office reports a teen homicide suspect escaped the Saginaw County Juvenile Detention Center Monday.

Investigators are asking the public to be on the lookout for 14-year-old Jameion Peterson who is 5′10″, 150 pounds with a thin build and medium length hair. They said he was last seen wearing “only a navy pair of shorts.”

The sheriff’s office said he escaped around 5:35 p.m. Monday, July 3 from the facility at 3360 Hospital Rd in Saginaw Township.

Jameion is accused of killing his 10-year-old stepsister Na’mylah Turner Moore.

In a press release, the Saginaw County Sheriff’s Office said it is currently searching the area. Anyone with information is urged to contact 911.

