Water damage closes Huron Co. building, meeting rescheduled

By WNEM Digital
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 6:57 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BAD AXE, Mich. (WNEM) - The Huron County Building is closed to the public until further notice after it suffered water damage.

The announcement was found on the county website.

The county said the Planning Commission meeting planned for Wednesday, July 5 has been cancelled and reschedule for August 2.

It’s unclear if other meetings have been impacted or rescheduled or when the building will reopen.

