'We're all Americans today': Massive flag raised in Saginaw on Independence Day

The Fourth of July festivities are underway in Saginaw, and volunteers raised a massive American flag at the Andersen and Court Street bridge to celebrate.
By La'Nita Brooks and Hannah Mose
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The Fourth of July festivities are underway in Saginaw, and volunteers raised a massive American flag at the Andersen and Court Street bridge Tuesday morning to celebrate.

With a length of 50 feet by 80 feet, the American flag rose above the Court Street Bridge Tuesday morning, July 4.

“This is one of my favorite events,” said Congressman Dan Kildee.

Kildee, along with community leaders and residents, proudly raised the flag on Tuesday to commemorate 247 years of independence in America.

“It’s a chance to remind ourselves of the freedom that we have and the fact this country is a unique and special place, and we need to do what we can to preserve that,” Kildee said.

Thomas Roy, the president of the Saginaw Area Fireworks organization, said it is a great event.

“It’s a great activity for Americans to come together and basically look at the flag and see why we’re here. It’s all about freedom,” he said.

Freedom and unity in the country where liberty dwells. On the Fourth of July, people across the county gather to celebrate the land they call home, but in Saginaw, this ceremony is also about bringing the community together.

Saginaw Mayor Brenda Moore said she loves the event as well because families and members of the community can all come together and have a good time.

“It’s really great, it brings the community together. It doesn’t matter if you’re Republican, Democratic, Independent; we’re all Americans today,” Roy said. “And what’s really great is watching that American flag go up on this huge crane and over the Saginaw River.”

The flag was lowered at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

