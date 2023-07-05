Arguably our warmest day of 2023 in store today, showers and storms this evening and tomorrow

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Temperatures are starting out in the middle and upper 60s once again this morning. Over the next couple hours those temperatures may still drop a degree or two but we will have no problem recovering those temperatures once that sun comes up. Temperatures should quickly warm into the middle 80s by noon and later the lower 90s this afternoon, a degree or two warmer than yesterday. The big difference for us today though: the humidity. Combine those lower 90s with some humidity (dew points in the upper 60s) we will very easily find heat index values in the lower and middle 90s this afternoon and evening.

The heat hangs on through the later evening hours even as the sun goes down for us and that’s due to the heat gained during the day and the humidity increasing a bit more. Heat index values like remain in the 80s through at least 10pm this evening.

Thankfully it won’t be all that hot out there today for everyone. Some scattered showers and storms are possible this afternoon and evening providing some heavy downpours and a chance for some relief from the heat. Showers and storms may exist for parts of the area through the remainder of the evening, off and on for a few folks. Now, much like the last two days not everyone will see rain but the chances this afternoon and evening will be greater than the last two days.

Heavy downpours, some lightning and breezy winds will be possible the strongest storms. Isolated severe damaging winds are possible but currently not anticipated.

TV5 First Alert Wednesday Morning Forecast Update (WNEM)

TOMORROW

Tomorrow will feature another chance for showers and thunderstorms and a cold front draws near, eventually set to over take the area and sweep out the heat and humidity. Those showers chance will be off and on throughout Thursday morning lingering into the afternoon when some slight redevelopment of showers and storms possible. Heavy downpours will be possible once again.

Due to the cold front moving through, temperatures should only make it into the upper 70s and lower 80s for most folks tomorrow afternoon. This cold front will wash out the heat and the humidity leading to a pleasant Thursday afternoon and Friday through the weekend.

