Armored truck spills hundreds of coins in rollover crash on I-96

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - An armored truck spilled hundreds of coins on the side of I-96 after rolling over Wednesday afternoon.

According to authorities, the crash happened at about noon on the eastbound lanes of I-96, near Waverly Road in Windsor Township. Police said the driver was unable to stop in time for a traffic backup, clipped a vehicle and rolled over into the ditch.

The occupants of the truck experienced minor injuries and the occupants of the other vehicle were not hurt.

