Armored truck spills hundreds of coins in rollover crash on I-96

A crash on I-96 spilled hundreds of coins on July 5, 2023.
A crash on I-96 spilled hundreds of coins on July 5, 2023.(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 3:25 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - An armored truck spilled hundreds of coins on the side of I-96 after rolling over Wednesday afternoon.

According to authorities, the crash happened at about noon on the eastbound lanes of I-96, near Waverly Road in Windsor Township. Police said the driver was unable to stop in time for a traffic backup, clipped a vehicle and rolled over into the ditch.

The occupants of the truck experienced minor injuries and the occupants of the other vehicle were not hurt.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wynter Cole Smith's body was found on Detroit's east side on July 5, 2023.
Missing 2-year-old from Lansing found dead, police say
Woman killed after firework explodes in western Michigan identified
Rashad Maleek Trice
Alleged kidnapper arraigned on multiple charges, held without bond
***GENERIC IMAGE - DELETE THIS LINE***
Traffic stop prevents woman from falling victim to scam
Michigan State Police clocked a driver traveling faster than 100 miles per hour on I-75 on...
MSP clocks driver going 100+ mph on I-75

Latest News

The temporary sandbags were authorized to help property owners on the shore prevent erosion and...
EGLE asking for sandbag removal along shorelines
The temporary sandbags were authorized to help property owners on the shore prevent erosion and...
EGLE asking shoreline property owners to remove sandbags
James Sharp
Flags at half-staff in Flint to honor former mayor James Sharp
Founder’s Brewing Co., a Michigan-made brand, is teaming up with Frankenmuth native rockers,...
Greta Van Fleet, Founder's Brewing Co.'s new beer
Flint Twp PD rescues ducklings from sewer