Consumers Energy aims to reduce power outages

By Anthony Parrish
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 5:59 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
JACKSON, Mich. (WNEM) - A proposed pilot program from Consumers Energy is aiming to strengthen Michigan’s electric grid by burying power lines in a more cost-effective way.

The program will study the benefits of burying power lines which in return will help Michigan reduce the number of power outages, Consumers Energy said.

The company said buried power lines are protected from things like lightning, high winds, heavy snow, ice, and falling tree limbs, which are all common causes of power outages.

“We know burying power lines will help make the grid stronger, especially during violent storms that are hitting Michigan more frequently,” said Greg Salisbury, Consumers Energy’s vice president of electric distribution engineering.

Currently, only about 15 percent of Consumers Energy lines are located underground, and most of these are in subdivisions and other densely populated areas, Consumers Energy said. The company said it is now aiming to bury 400 miles of lines per year.

Salisbury said although burying lines might be the best decision in some areas, it isn’t in others, adding Consumers Energy will use a strategic approach to carry out this program in the most cost-effective way for the customers.

“Burying the lines is just one tool we can use in our growing toolbox to prevent outages from impacting our customers. We are committed to delivering more reliable, resilient energy for every customer,” said Chris Laird, Consumers Energy’s vice president of electric operations.

The program will first target circuits in Genesee, Livingston, Allegan, Ottawa, Montclam, and losco Counties, the company said, adding these counties are in areas with dense trees, which can lead to frequent, lengthy outages.

The proposed program is the latest in Consumers Energy’s $5.4 billion dollar electric reliability program.

