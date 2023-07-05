Fawn trapped under rock in backyard rescued by police

Police in Newmarket, New Hampshire, freed a fawn that was stuck in a backyard on the Fourth of...
Police in Newmarket, New Hampshire, freed a fawn that was stuck in a backyard on the Fourth of July.(Newmarket Police Department via CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 1:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A baby deer learned the joy of freedom after being rescued on Independence Day.

Police in Newmarket, New Hampshire, said they received a call from a man who found the fawn in his backyard.

The animal appeared to have fallen in a hole and was stuck under a rock. There’s no word on how long it had been there.

Police in Newmarket, New Hampshire, freed a fawn that was stuck in a backyard on the Fourth of...
Police in Newmarket, New Hampshire, freed a fawn that was stuck in a backyard on the Fourth of July.(Newmarket Police Department via CNN)

Police said the fawn didn’t seem to be hurt, but it wasn’t able to get out on its own.

An officer dug around the fawn, eventually freeing it.

The deer then ran off to reunite with its mother.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Saginaw County Sheriff's Office is searching for teen homicide suspect Jameion Peterson...
Escaped teen homicide suspect found, in custody
The Lansing Police Department is looking for 26-year-old Rashad Trice. He is wanted in the...
Amber Alert still active; police detail suspect’s route
Woman killed after firework explodes in western Michigan identified
***GENERIC IMAGE - DELETE THIS LINE***
Traffic stop prevents woman from falling victim to scam
Michigan State Police clocked a driver traveling faster than 100 miles per hour on I-75 on...
MSP clocks driver going 100+ mph on I-75

Latest News

ITRC 2022 report
FILE - Gerson Fuentes, right, the man accused of raping and impregnating a 9-year-old Ohio...
Ohio man guilty of raping a 9-year-old who traveled for legal abortion gets life sentence
Police say Ryan McElhannon assaulted Tiffany Albrecht, knocking her out and leaving her with a...
Customer brutally assaults bar manager, leaves her with brain bleed, police say
Police say a dark-colored SUV drove through the neighborhood, stopped and then shot at the...
9 people shot in DC, including 2 juveniles, as violence continues to mar July Fourth
Detroit Tigers - Comerica Park
Chance to golf in Comerica Park