Flint Twp PD rescues ducklings from sewer

FLINT TWP., Mich. (WNEM) – The Flint Township Police Department rescued ducklings from a sewer drain on Wednesday, July 5.

The police department said crime fighting took a break on Wednesday afternoon as officers stopped to rescue some ducklings that had fallen into a sewer in a Walmart parking lot.

Flint Township Police Department rescues ducklings. (Flint Township Police Department)

The department said the mother was found and the ducklings were reunited with her.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.