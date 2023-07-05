Flint Twp PD rescues ducklings from sewer

By Hannah Mose
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 4:00 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
FLINT TWP., Mich. (WNEM) – The Flint Township Police Department rescued ducklings from a sewer drain on Wednesday, July 5.

The police department said crime fighting took a break on Wednesday afternoon as officers stopped to rescue some ducklings that had fallen into a sewer in a Walmart parking lot.

Flint Township Police Department rescues ducklings.
Flint Township Police Department rescues ducklings.(Flint Township Police Department)

The department said the mother was found and the ducklings were reunited with her.

