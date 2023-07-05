Fry Daddy’s Brand recalls all Party Mix flavors

By Julianna Metdepenningen
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 1:34 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WALKER, Mich. (WNEM) - The Fry Daddy’s Brand is voluntarily recalling its Party Mix in all flavors and sizes due to undeclared walnuts.

On July 3, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said anyone with a severe sensitivity or allergy to walnuts are at risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume the recalled products.

The recalled product was distributed in Michigan and sold at various retail outlets.

The following party mix flavors have been recalled:

· Fry Daddy’s Band Original Party Mix 12oz

· Fry Daddy’s Band Original Party Mix 3.75oz

· Fry Daddy’s Band Original Gluten Free Party Mix 10oz

· Fry Daddy’s Band Jalapeno Party Mix 12oz

· Fry Daddy’s Band Jalapeno Party Mix 3.75oz

· Fry Daddy’s Band Jalapeno Gluten Free Party Mix 10oz

· Fry Daddy’s Band Cheddar Party Mix 12oz

· Fry Daddy’s Band Cheddar Party Mix 3.75oz

· Fry Daddy’s Band Cheddar Gluten Free Party Mix 10oz

· Fry Daddy’s Band Ranch Party Mix 12oz

· Fry Daddy’s Band Ranch Party Mix 3.75oz

· Fry Daddy’s Band Ranch Gluten Free Party Mix 10oz

· Fry Daddy’s Band Super Ranch Jalapeno Party Mix 12oz

· Fry Daddy’s Band Super Ranch Jalapeno Party Mix 3.75oz

· Fry Daddy’s Band Super Ranch Jalapeno Gluten Free Party Mix 10oz

The products included in the recall include sell-by dates from June 1 2023 to Dec. 31, 2023.

Consumers who purchased these products are urged to discontinue use immediately and return to the place of purchase for a full refund.

For more information about the recall or questions regarding the recall, you can contact Fry Daddy’s at 616-818-7715 or by email info@frydaddysbrand.com.

“Fry Daddy’s Brand deeply regrets any inconvenience or concern this issue may have caused to its valued customers and assures them that their health and safety remain the company’s utmost priority. The company is committed to working closely with regulatory authorities and implementing corrective measures to prevent future incidents,” the company said.

