Genesee Co. Sheriff shares update on Flint River spill

Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson gave an update on the progress of the spill in the Flint River that happened in the evening of Thursday, June 29.
By James Felton and Emily Brown
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 6:22 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson gave an update on the progress of the spill in the Flint River that happened in the evening of Thursday, June 29.

“This is something regardless of the amount of spillage, we always take serious,” Swanson said about the spill near the Utah Dam in the Flint River.

Wednesday afternoon, July 5, he provided an update on cleanup efforts there.

“We have been able to not only contain the spillage, but vacuuming it up over the weekend,” Swanson said. “And making sure even after all the rain that we didn’t have any more contaminants.”

Swanson said it appears the local ecosystem is in good shape.

“I’m happy to say that we have not lost any fish or wildlife, that the vegetation in that area is still protected. We do have an order from the Genesee County Health Department, in that area we just ask people to stay away. Just stay away while we continue to do our testing and our securing,” he said.

The city of Flint told TV5 the spill is believed to be a petroleum-based product and has been sent to the lab for testing.

For his part, Swanson wants residents to know this spill has no impact on Flint’s drinking water.

“This has nothing to do with the city of Flint drinking system. The water in the city of Flint is still safe, it’s a completely separate system,” he explained. “This is the Flint River, something that we deal with on a regular basis when it comes to hazardous material spills. Whether it’s on a water bed, or in a field, or a parking lot at a gas station.”

There has been no word on when the Genesee County Health Department is expected to lift its no contact recommendation for the Flint River.

