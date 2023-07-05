Local sheriffs pleased with safe holiday weekend

MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) - Though other parts of the country saw violence this holiday weekend, things went smoothly and safely in mid-Michigan and local sheriffs are hoping that continues throughout the summer.

Nationally, the Fourth of July weekend is known to be one of the deadliest. Mass shootings, like the ones that occurred recently in Philadelphia, Baltimore, and Fort Worth, Texas are not uncommon around the holiday.

But in Saginaw, things were pretty quiet.

“It was a successful weekend,” said Saginaw County Undersheriff Mike Gomez.

Gomez said the city did a lot to ensure a safe holiday weekend, including an increased patrol presence.

“With the extra patrol that they’re able to put out, we’re able to put out, the state police is able to put out, it’s just exposure,” he said. “People seeing us tends to not only make people feel better but also tends to have people think, ‘Maybe this thing I was going to do is not a good idea.’”

Just two weeks ago, Saginaw was hit by violence after a street party turned deadly, leading to the city making a group effort to address the problem.

Related: Shooting in Saginaw caused panic among partygoers

However, Gomez said he doesn’t want to take all the credit for such a successful weekend in the city, saying the residents played a significant part as well.

“The citizens cooperated too,” Gomez said. “They just enjoyed the weekend and that’s all we can ask.”

In Flint, Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson said they too saw a clean weekend.

“All of the lakes that we patrol, we didn’t have a single boating accident, thank God,” Swanson said. “We had no drownings, we had no calls for service, no disorderly. I know people had a good time; the weather was beautiful. But when you look at what happened over the weekend, it was a great weekend.”

Gomez said safe weekends should be the norm and he expects nothing less as the summer continues.

“We should expect it, we should expect it. We start lowering our expectations, people will meet those lower expectations. If we expect higher expectations, I believe people will rise and meet those expectations,” Gomez said.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.