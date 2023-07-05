MCC offers course credits for industry-recognized credentials

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Local residents may now be eligible to receive course credits at Mott Community College (MCC) if they have industry-recognized credentials and/or certifications.

The course credits may be awarded for certifications, apprenticeships, licensures, etc. in industry areas such as healthcare, skilled trades, digital media, and more.

“Mott Community College is proud to be a higher education partner of the Michigan Transfer Network in Genesee County,” MCC President Dr. Beverly Walker-Griffea said. “Giving students the ability to get credit for their work done outside of the classroom is just another way that we can support and acknowledge the work and experience our students bring to the table.”

Brandy Johnson, Michigan Community College Association (MCCA) president, said skills gained by obtaining industry-recognized credentials are connected to what students learn at college.

“This new partnership recognizes the hard work being done outside the classroom by awarding course credit for more than 500 industry-recognized credentials,” Johnson said.

The funding is provided by the Ascendium Education Group, which is part of a larger effort to strengthen career pathways in Michigan through the state’s community colleges.

To find which credentials course credits are offered to, visit the Michigan Transfer Network’s website.

