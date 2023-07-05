MCC Public Safety hires new Chief of Police

Flint, Mich. (WNEM) - Chief Jamie L. Zecman has been hired as the new Chief of Police for the Department of Public safety at Mott Community College (MCC).

Zecman brings 24 years of law enforcement experience to MCC.

“Her experience and innovative approach to community policing will help take our accredited Public Safety department to the next level,” said MCC President, Dr. Beverly Walker-Griffea.

Zecman started her career with the Bay City Police Department and Gaylord Police Department and went on to serve the Saginaw Valley State University Police Department (SVSU PD) for 17 years. After her time with SVSU PD, she became the Clio Police Department’s first woman police chief.

Zecman also serves as the Deputy Chief of Public Safety and Emergency Management at Washtenaw Community College (WCC). During her time there, she started the first Rape Aggression Defense Program (RAD) in school history. She also served as Interim Chief and was the lead ALICE instructor.

Zecman starts in her new position on Monday, July 10.

