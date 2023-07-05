MSP: 3 injured in Flint shooting

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) – At least three people have been injured in a shooting in Flint, Michigan State Police (MSP) said.

On Wednesday, July 5 about 6:30 p.m., MSP said the MSP Major Case Unit was investigating a shooting in the 2800 block of Mallery Street in Flint.

MSP said at least three people were injured and there are no suspects in custody.

The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information about this incident, contact Flint CrimeStoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

