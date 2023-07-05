MSP: 3 injured in Flint shooting

Download the WNEM-TV5 streaming app so you can watch your favorite newscasts wherever you are.
By Hannah Mose
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 6:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) – At least three people have been injured in a shooting in Flint, Michigan State Police (MSP) said.

On Wednesday, July 5 about 6:30 p.m., MSP said the MSP Major Case Unit was investigating a shooting in the 2800 block of Mallery Street in Flint.

MSP said at least three people were injured and there are no suspects in custody.

The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information about this incident, contact Flint CrimeStoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

Read next:
Genesee Co. Sheriff shares update on Flint River spill
Flint River spill
Cannabis processor loses medical license, fined $100K for violations
Michigan marijuana generic
Consumers Energy aims to reduce power outages
Consumers Energy
Special meeting to be held about abrupt Lake Callis closure
Lake Callis

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Saginaw County Sheriff's Office is searching for teen homicide suspect Jameion Peterson...
Escaped teen homicide suspect found, in custody
The Lansing Police Department is looking for 26-year-old Rashad Trice. He is wanted in the...
Amber Alert still active; police detail suspect’s route
Woman killed after firework explodes in western Michigan identified
***GENERIC IMAGE - DELETE THIS LINE***
Traffic stop prevents woman from falling victim to scam
Michigan State Police clocked a driver traveling faster than 100 miles per hour on I-75 on...
MSP clocks driver going 100+ mph on I-75

Latest News

TV5 News Update: Wednesday evening, July 5
Though other parts of the country saw violence this holiday weekend, things went smoothly and...
Local sheriffs pleased with safe holiday weekend
Local sheriffs pleased with safe holiday weekend
Consumers Energy aims to reduce power outages