MSP: 4 injured in Flint shooting, no arrests made

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) – Four people were injured in a shooting in Flint on Wednesday, July 5.

The shooting happened in the 2800 block of Mallery Street about 4:40 p.m.

When officers from the Flint Major Case Unit responded to the scene, they found four gunshot victims inside and near a white Ford Taurus, Michigan State Police said.

Two 24-year-old women, a 24-year-old man, and a 23-year-old man, all from Flint, were shot and taken to area hospitals for treatment, MSP said. All of the victims suffered critical injuries.

No arrests were made as of Thursday morning.

The shooting remains under investigation. If you have any information, contact Trooper Jason Baxter at 810-257-6956 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

