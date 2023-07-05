Parks vandalized in Midland

MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - Three separate acts of vandalism occurred at parks in Midland throughout the week.

“In the interest of trust and accountability I would like to update you on the vandalism that occurred this week,” Midland Parks and Recreation said in a Facebook post on Wednesday, July 5.

According to the park, fireworks were set off in the restroom at Barstow Wood Park.

Fireworks set off in bathroom (Midland Parks and Recreation)

The Gerstacker Spray Park’s portable toilet was graffitied, the park said, adding the graffiti in the photos was blurred intentionally.

Portable bathroom graffiti (intentionally blurred) (Midland Parks and Recreation)

And last, the park said a resident reported fireworks were being set off in Chippewassee Park garbage cans.

Midland Parks and Recreation ask that if you see something suspicious happening at the parks, call 911.

