Patio nights return to Flint Institute of Arts

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The Flint Institute of Arts is bringing back Patio Night Fridays in partnership with the Flint Institute of Music’s “Music Around Town.”

Every Friday in July and August, residents can attend the free event on the FIA Palette Café patio. Patio Nights runs 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The event features live music that will start at 6 p.m.. Food and drinks are available for purchase. Due to limited seating on the patio, guests are encouraged to bring their own chairs or blankets for lawn sitting.

The first Patio Night will be July 7, showcasing singer/pianist Julie Hugunin.

To see the full schedule for the summer, visit flintarts.org/events/special-events.

